EASTON, Pa. – Dutch Springs, an aquatic park in Lower Nazareth Township, may be converted into warehouses, Northampton County Councilman Kevin Lott said Thursday night.
Lott said he did not know details behind the potential plan, but he did express his thoughts on "warehouse proliferation."
The increase in big-box buildings across the Lehigh Valley is "killing our charm," he said. "This is going to be the battle for this county for the next decade."
69 News called the park and co-founder Jane Wells Schooley for comment after regular business hours Thursday without success.
"I think they have a lot of work to do" before construction, County Executive Lamont McClure said at county council's meeting. McClure has made opposition to warehouses a hallmark of his administration, mainly through land acquisition.
The county has no authority in planning and zoning issues, which are up to each municipality except for a few small boroughs that rely on the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission for decisions.
Councilman Ron Heckman said losing the 50-acre quarry lake would hinder training for first responders and students, though again, details of what if anything will happen at the property are not available.
National Portland Cement Co. bought several properties in 1933 for a limestone quarry and cement plant, according to the Dutch Springs website. The spring-fed quarry lake and land was purchased in 1980 for conversion into a scuba-diving facility. Dutch Springs has since expanded with its Aqua Park, Aerial Park and NorthStar Adventure, which provides teambuilding experiences.
Kamala Harris, now vice president, made a campaign stop at the park last year.