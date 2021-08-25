Trammell Crow Co., which plans to put two warehouses on the land around the Dutch Springs aqua park, wants to give away the water-filled quarry that draws swimmers and scuba divers each summer.
The Dallas-based developer offered the 51-acre quarry to Lower Nazareth Township, which turned it down for many reasons, including liability and a dangerous access point, according to Township Manager Lori Stauffer.
Such a "gift" could become very expensive to the recipient, she said.
"It would have been an insurance nightmare," Stauffer said Wednesday. Insurers would have limited activities on the water to perhaps just boating and fishing, but rates would still have soared, and enforcing a no-swimming rule over 51 acres would be impossible.
Trammell Crow also discussed giving the quarry to Bethlehem Township, but Manager Doug Bruce said a formal offer was never made. The Hanoverville Road site extends into both townships.
A statement from Matt Nunn with Trammell Crow indicated that the quarry may still be saved for recreation.
"Trammell Crow recognizes the importance of Dutch Springs as a recreational facility for both scuba divers and the community at large," the company said Wednesday. "We have been in discussions with local officials for the past several months with the goal of donating the water portion and an adjacent area of the property for the officials to maintain these facilities and provide community uses in conjunction with our proposed development.
"We continue these discussions and are hopeful that we can come to a resolution that suits the needs of the community."
Scuba clubs and others have bemoaned the loss of Dutch Springs, where the developer plans to put up two warehouses, each just under 300,000 square feet. That plan was slammed roundly by the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission Tuesday, but the LVPC has no authority to block it. Nor do the townships.
Stauffer said township officials discussed the quarry offer thoroughly and were firm in not taking on the liability. Even Northampton County, which has a budget exceeding $400 million, has raised the liability issue.
Lower Nazareth would have had to hire staff and maintain the site in addition to paying higher insurance rates, if it could even secure coverage. In addition, Stauffer said the quarry would have shared an access road with tractor trailers, adding more risk.
Stauffer has experience working in the Slate Belt, where several deaths have occurred in quarries that were fenced in. Young people always find a way in, and the remote sites are popular for parties.
She envisioned the same at the Dutch Springs, even with fences.
"We'd have thrill-seekers jumping off 30-foot embankments," she said. Stauffer emphasized that Dutch Springs is a cold water-filled quarry with steep sides and 100-foot-plus depths. It is not a regular lake with gentle slopes and warm water.
Lower Nazareth is doing what it can to keep open land, Stauffer said, including allocating a tax for green space and reviewing its zoning codes. It cannot block the development of privately owned land, such as Dutch Springs, that is zoned for industry.
Stauffer added that if the township took over the quarry, it would have to be prepared to take care of it forever.
"There would be no way to get rid of it," she said.