BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - The developer that plans to put two warehouses on the land at the Dutch Springs aqua park said Wednesday there has been progress toward keeping the quarry open for divers and residents.
"Trammell Crow Company is in active discussions with the local municipalities and other organizations to maintain access to the lake and secure amenities for divers and residents to continue to enjoy the lake," according to an email statement from Matt Nunn, a principal with the company. "We have made good progress thus far and we are optimistic that we will reach an agreement to meet these goals. We look forward to sharing additional information in the New Year.”
Trammell Crow is part of CBRE Group, a global commercial real estate services and investment company. It plans to put two warehouses on land at 4733 Hanoverville Road. The Dutch Springs acreage is in Lower Nazareth and Bethlehem townships.
Bethlehem Township's zoning hearing board will hear a request Dec. 29 for zoning variances at Dutch Springs.
The zoning meeting lists LVTC III Owner, a limited liability corporation, as the applicant. The proposed name of the warehouse development would be Lehigh Valley Trade Center III.
The variances sought include lot width, impervious surface coverage and permission for a "flag" lot, which is a lot that does not have road frontage, just a narrow driveway to the road.
The zoning meeting will be held in-person and virtually on Wednesday, Dec. 29 at 6:30 p.m. The in-person option will be at the township municipal building, 4225 Easton Ave. Check the township website for details and any agenda changes.
Dutch Springs is a popular recreation and training site for the scuba diving community, and informal groups have sprung up to try to keep the quarry open. It is also a waterpark for swimming and aquatic recreation.