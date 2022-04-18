Memories of Dutch Springs are for sale online.
The Lower Nazareth Township aqua park and scuba diving venue is closed, but equipment and gear accumulated over 40 years is available from Alderfer Auction. Wetsuits, fins, tanks and masks are available, along with vehicles, shipping containers, compressors and a backhoe. The auction started last week and runs through April 26.
When news leaked out last year that the water-filled quarry off Hanoverville Road would close, fans of the park were saddened, and the scuba community was shocked. Dutch Springs is a favored recreation and training site for divers, and it serves as a practice ground for emergency crews.
Trammell Crow, a division of CBRE Group Inc., plans to put two warehouses on the property, one in the Lower Nazareth side, and the other in the Bethlehem Township end. The developer worked to keep the quarry open, eventually reaching agreement with local divers Ken Kraft, a former president of Northampton County Council, and Jim Folk, who owns a dive shop in Bethlehem Township.
Kraft and Folk will reopen the diving site under a new name, though the waterpark is gone for good.
The Texas-based developer and DIVE LLC, a limited-liability corporation created by Kraft and Folk, came up with a plan to save the quarry and keep tourism dollars flowing to the Lehigh Valley.
"We're just two guys trying to do their best for this industry in the Northeast," Kraft said during an earlier interview. "We had a plan and got in touch with Trammell Crow."
That plan did not include unreasonable demands or petitions to save the quarry. Kraft, Folk and Trammell Crow found a way to carve a third lot out of the property to keep the quarry open, working around the plan for two warehouses. That means the quarry will remain open for recreation and training of first responders.
Some public officials denounced the Trammell Crow proposal, but the land is in a zone that allows warehouses. The big-box buildings are going up all over the region, on cornfields, open space and a golf course. Dutch Springs was deemed by some to be a local treasure, but it was available for development.
For Dutch Springs fans with big back yards, Alderfer lists a zipline and mobile trampoline. There are also pedal boats, inflatables, kayaks, paddle boards, bicycles and helmets. For restauranteurs, commercial kitchen equipment including a hot-dog roller and pizza oven are available.
Alderfer is handling the retirement sale on behalf of Dutch Springs owners Stuart and Jane Wells Schooley, who brought the property in 1980 for $97,662. The price Trammell Crow will pay upon closing has not been disclosed.
Alderfer is based in Hatfield, Montgomery County, and handles auctions of jewelry, collectibles, firearms, coins, vehicles, stamps, coins and more. Bidding instructions are explained on the company's website.
