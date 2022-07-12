L. NAZARETH TWP., Pa. - The Dutch Springs aqua park has been sold for $16.1 million, according to Landex, a company that maintains government property records.
The sale clears the way for building two warehouses and allows scuba diving to continue in the park's quarry lake.
A copy of Northampton County records available through Landex indicates the sale of 95 acres of land and quarry lake was recorded July 7. At the reported $16.1 million, the price was about $166,000 per acre. Roughly 50 acres of the land is water.
The buyer was LVTC III, an acronym for Lehigh Valley Trade Center III, the name developer Trammell Crow Co. uses for the proposed two warehouses covering almost 600,000 square feet total.
Trammell Crow bought the site from Recreational Concepts Development Corp., led by Stuart Schooley. Recreational Concepts bought the land in Lower Nazareth and Hanover townships in 1980 for $97,662.
While Northampton County records online indicate a sale price of two tracts of land at the 4733 Hanoverville Road site for a nominal $10 each, Landex records show a total price of $16.1 million.
The 61-acre lot is in Lower Nazareth and is listed by the county as a park and recreation site, while the 34-acre tract in Bethlehem Township is identified as "parking lots."
The sale creates a windfall of taxes and fees for local and state government. The biggest chunk of $161,000 goes to Pennsylvania for a 1% real estate transfer tax on the $16.1 million deal.
The two host municipalities also get a cut. Lower Nazareth Township will receive $51,520 and Bethlehem Township gets $28,980. The records show that 64% of the land is in Lower Nazareth, thus the larger payout. The other 36% is in Bethlehem Township.
The property extends not only into two townships, but also into two school districts. The Nazareth Area School District's take is $51,520, while the Bethlehem Area School District, which covers a small portion of the tract, gets $28,980.
After smaller fees are included, the total government-imposed fees on the sale are $322,095.
The return on the original $97.662 investment made in 1980 works out to about a 12.93% annual increase in the property value. That calculation includes only the two sales prices. It excludes investment, labor and revenue from Dutch Springs.
Stuart Schooley was involved in the diving venture from the beginning. He and wife Jane Wells-Schooley later became sole owners.
Trammell Crow, a division of CBRE Group Inc., plans to put two warehouses on the Hanoverville Road properties. One will be in Lower Nazareth Township, the other in Bethlehem Township. The two buildings will cover almost 600,000 square feet total.
Meanwhile, the quarry lake, which was threatened with closing, will remain open and be operated by two local scuba divers, former Northampton County Council President Ken Kraft and Jim Folk, owner of the Atlantis Aquatics dive shop in Bethlehem Township. Scuba diving will continue at some point, but the aqua park will not reopen.
An opening date for diving has not been set.
When Trammell Crow Co.'s plans to build warehouses at the 4733 Hanoverville Road tract leaked out in August 2021, the scuba community across the northeastern U.S. feared losing a unique asset. The 50-acre quarry lake is used for recreational diving, training first responders and for certifying novice divers.
Lehigh Valley residents also objected to losing the water park, considered to be a regional gem.
Lower Nazareth Township declined an offer to take over the quarry, citing liability and operating costs. Northampton County also investigated whether it could save the quarry. Last September, County Executive Lamont McClure said the county was "out of options."
Residents and divers attended various local meetings to protest, but the land is privately owned and its zoning accommodates warehouses. Locals could complain but do nothing more.
The developer had no obligation to keep the quarry open, but Matt Nunn of Trammell Crow said in a statement that the development team recognized the importance of the quarry to the diving community and to the region.
Kraft and Folk worked out a deal with Trammell Crow for the property to be cut into three lots, not two, and that allowed the quarry lake to remain open.
"We like that they have ties with the local community," Nunn said earlier of DIVE LLC, the Kraft/Folk venture. Trammell Crow talked with multiple groups before choosing to work with DIVE LLC.
"I'm amazed at how far Trammell Crow has gone with this," Kraft said in January. "They had the right to build and could have just put the buildings up. This shows what kind of company they are. Trammell Crow should get credit for everything they're doing."