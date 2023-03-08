BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Students at Bethlehem Catholic High School can no longer use that old excuse "my dog ate my homework." The school announced Wednesday a brand new 1:1 computer initiative, where each student gets his or her very own laptop to use, in school and out.

For students like Daviana Jones, a sophomore, having a new laptop means a weight lifted off her shoulders.

"I play sports," Jones said. "So having to carry multiple books home is usually, like, a problem. So being able to carry this lightweight computer is nice take home."

Bethlehem Catholic High School announced Wednesday that every single student at the school, from freshman to senior, gets a brand new, professional-quality, Windows-based laptop.

"The ability to take notes on these, I find that it's extremely helpful because I type faster than I write," Ben Maigur, a junior at the school, said.

Each student will be able to bring that laptop home with them.

"It has all my programs, my homework, my essays and stuff like that," Maigur said.

They'll also get to keep that laptop after they graduate high school, and for as long as the device physically can last.

"These are now our personal computers," Jones said, "which is awesome, because I would've never been able to get a computer like this."

Principal Luke Wilde tells 69 News it's all been made possible through the John and Kathy Feehan Foundation. John Feehan, a 1982 graduate of BeCa High, is now the CFO of RCN Broadband, according to the school.

Wilde says each student will continue to get a laptop as they enter the school from now on.

"John and Kathy Feehan Foundation have committed to funding this for us, you know, this as long as we need it," Wilde said.

And parents, lest you worry about your kids going on Facebook or Instagram:

"Our network actually has social media sites all clamped down," Wilde said.

And students: teachers say having a laptop you can bring home doesn't mean you have to work 24/7.