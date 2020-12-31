WEISENBERG TWP., Pa. - "I've known you for about 20 years."
"I'm only 19 so how could you have known me for 20 years Jim?"
The connection between 19-year-old Jacob Smith and 87-year-old Jim Hain is more like a great uncle than a neighbor.
But Tuesday afternoon their relationship turned serious as Hain called Jacob to say, "I have a little fire in the attic can you come on up?" Jacob said.
It was in the attic of the Weisenberg township home Hain built back in 1967. He feared the worst.
"They tell me I have a weak heart but if I do, I shouldn't be standing here," Hain said.
Jacob is an Eagle Scout and so are Michael Prebosnyak and Tom Broadhurst. The three raced over from Jacob's nearby home and doused the flames.
"It was pretty smoky I saw it rolling out. I went up and threw a couple buckets of water on it and started pulling down the insulation," Jacob said.
Lending Hain a hand is a part of who Jacob is, whether it's awkward housework or fixing the war veteran's 4-wheeler.
"He bought the wrong-sized door for me to hang up. There was 2 inches left on it," Jacob recalled while the pair laughed.
Jacob also looked after Hain's house while he was in the hospital with COVID-19 this summer.
Hain lost his wife in November and lives alone. Jacob's mother says the octogenarian is the grandfather Jacob never had.
"Jake and I have this relationship, we have a lot in common as far as hunting. I have a lot of respect for him. I would do anything and I treat him like he's my son," Hain said.
And despite some minor damage Hain's house is okay, in more ways than one.