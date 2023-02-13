ALLENTOWN, Pa. - You can't win them all.

That's the reality Eagles fans are having to deal with. We caught up with a few of them on Monday to get their reaction to the Super Bowl.

We visited a sports store to watch people stare listlessly at racks that would have held "Eagles Super Bowl Champs" gear, if they had actually won. Instead, Rally House in Allentown tells us they're sending it all back to the manufacturer.

We caught up with Tanya Rapp as she was milling around the racks of Eagles clothing on her lunch break.

"Our bosses actually told us we could work from home today if the Eagles won, so here I am," said Rapp.

Rapp said she spent Sunday night teaching her son how to handle loss.

"I had a pretty upset 12-year-old, but you know, he will get through it. We explained to him that he's very lucky to be 12 and has seen two Super Bowls already," said Rapp.

Outside in the parking lot we met Chris Elston, who said his wife is from Philadelphia and took the loss pretty hard.

"I knew it was going to be a nail biter, and just that last couple minutes were just horrible," said Elston.

The last couple of minutes, where a questionable holding call and a Chiefs field goal sealed the Eagles' fate.

"Everybody in the house, it was just like a big heartbreak. Everybody expected the Eagles to win from the jump," said Isaiah Morales, another Eagles fan we met in the shopping center.

It's even tougher knowing the Phillies and the Union lost this past year in their respective championships as well.

"It's just like you're rooting for the Phillies, they're in the World Series, aww. You're rooting for the Eagles, they're in the Super Bowl, aww. I don't know, maybe go Sixers?" said Elston.

And go Eagles, next season.

"There's always next year. Hopefully they go back next year and win it all," said Rapp.

"We're definitely winning next year, Fly Eagles Fly right?" said Morales.