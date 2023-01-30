BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - Not long after the Eagles secured their spot in the Super Bowl, fans rushed to find ways to show their support.

Select Dick's Sporting Goods stores across the region extended their hours so fans could get their hands on NFC Championship gear.

The Bethlehem Township store was one of 18 greater Philadelphia area stores that was open late Sunday night and early Monday morning.

Some fans were out buying their first official piece of merchandise, while others were adding to their already stacked collection.

After the Eagles dominated the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship, they are now getting ready to face the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 57 on Feb. 12.