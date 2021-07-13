ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Several pieces missing from an Allentown landmark are making a big return.
Crews re-installed four eagle sculptures at the Soldiers and Sailors Monument on 7th and Hamilton streets in downtown Tuesday.
The eagles were taken down from their roost two years ago after one of them almost fell off. It was discovered that they were decaying inside, and had to be repaired.
Each eagle has a wing span of four feet, and weighs about 175 pounds.
Traffic was down to one lane while the eagles were being reinstalled.