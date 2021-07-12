ALLENTOWN, Pa. - It's the last thing you might expect to find in the Lehigh County voting office: the four eagles from the Soldiers and Sailors Monument.
The monument was built in 1899 to honor Pennsylvania Civil War veterans.
But about two years ago county workers noticed one of the massive eagles was leaning forward at a dangerous angle. So the eagles had to come down from their roost at 7th and Hamilton streets.
Lehigh County building supervisor Ken Mateyek says each eagle is like a work of art.
"The feathers are in different patterns, their wings, the big beaks, just a little different so whoever made these they did a fantastic job and took a long time making them," Mateyek said.
Which is why county officials knew they had to call in an expert to restore the convocation.
Jay Morganstern with Machamer Contracting says his crew replaced the eagle's frames with stainless steel and reinforced their bases, even applying a green patina so the new solder seams wouldn't stick out.
"They're going to be there a lot longer than 100 years this time with all the stainless steel framework," Mateyek said.
The folks at the county and at Machemer say it felt good to be a part in restoring a piece of the past.
"Very excited to put them back on and knowing I contributed to it," Morganstern said.
If you were wondering why the eagles were in the voting office, that's where they are being stored during the rehab process.
The eagles will be put back on their roost around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.