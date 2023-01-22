ALLENTOWN, Pa. - It was a packed house at Sports and Social in Allentown as the Eagles faced the Giants in the NFL playoffs. Both Giants and Eagles fans, like Maxwell Odirn, were out in full force.

"It's amazing, its the best feeling," said Odirn.

He said he is waiting for the Super Bowl again.

"I'm feeling amazing, man. We're in the playoffs and you know go birds, go Eagles," said Odirn.

Marcus Sargeant said he is also feeling pretty good about this playoff run.

"The leadership, we have a young team. The leadership, Jalen Hurts doing great," Sargeant.

Meanwhile, Giants fans like Alberto Montanez are proudly wearing their gear. He is supporting a team he said does not have the desire to give up.

"You know, it's a different team then they faced the first few times, you know they faced our secondary team the second time," said Montanez.

"You know, there's been a lot of hard work, you know shoutout to our coach getting the guys together," said Jesus Ortiz.

All eyes were on former Whitehall and current Giants running back Saquan Barkley.

"He's been showing up for us, quarterback Daniel Jones, he's been phenomenal, so just super excited," said Ortiz.