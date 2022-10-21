EASTON, Pa. – Fans attending Easton Area High School football games at Cottingham Stadium will see a bigger police presence starting Friday night.

In a letter to parents earlier this week, the school says it's beefing up security for the Red Rovers' games because of safety concerns.

The school says extra district personnel and uniformed officers will be on hand for upcoming home games.

It's also stopping student ticket sales at the end of the first quarter. Students won't be allowed into Cottingham Stadium after that.

In addition, loitering around food vendors will not be permitted, the Vanderveer parking lot and surrounding recreational areas will be illuminated during and after games, non-medical face masks will not be allowed in the stadium and students will not be permitted to enter with bags of any type.

The message also said administrators strongly encourage parents with students who are in eighth grade or lower to supervise their children at the games.