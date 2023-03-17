ALLENTOWN, Pa. - We're following a three-alarm fire that broke out early Friday morning at the Trexler Apartments in Allentown.

Flames broke out just after 1 a.m. at an apartment in the 500 block of Benner Road.

The Allentown Fire department quickly responded and had the flames knocked back in a few hours.

According to Captain Christopher, it was determined that the fire started in apartment 201 and it is heavily damaged. Neighboring apartments sustained water damage.

Displacement of the residents is mainly because the fire damaged the main electrical power line that supplies electricity to the building. Once the power line is fixed, most of the residents will be able to return to their apartments. PPL was called out to take care of the issue.

There does not appear to be any injuries.

Emergency officials notified the Red Cross of the fire around 2 a.m., prompting the Red Cross Disaster Action Team to mobilize and provide immediate support for the displaced residents.

The Red Cross has opened a reception center at the First Presbyterian Church of Allentown, located at 3231 W. Tilghman St., Allentown, PA 18104. The Allentown Emergency Management Agency is arranging bus transportation for residents from the apartment complex to the reception center.

The reception center will offer a safe place for residents to receive information, refreshments, and care.

Anyone in need of Red Cross assistance should call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

The cause of the fire is under investigation.