ALLENTOWN, Pa. - We're following a fire that broke out early Friday morning at the Trexler Apartments in Allentown.

Flames broke out just after 1 a.m. at an apartment in the 500 block of Benner Road.

The Allentown Fire department quickly responded and had the flames knocked back in a few hours.

There's no word on any injuries.

