FOUNTAIN HILL, Pa. - Fire broke out at a home in Lehigh County early Thursday.
Firefighters responded shortly before 6 a.m. to the home in the 1200 block of Broadway in Fountain Hill, according to emergency dispatchers.
Flames could be seen inside the home and smoke billowed from second-floor windows.
A photojournalist for 69 News at the scene said crews struck three alarms for additional manpower to the scene.
The blaze appeared under control about an hour later.
Authorities have not said if anyone was hurt or what may have started the fire.