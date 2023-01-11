ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Firefighters battled a fire at a three-story home in Allentown early Wednesday morning.

It was reported around 4:15 a.m. at a duplex in the 1500 block of Walnut Street.

Crews reportedly struck a second alarm for more manpower as heavy fire sent smoke billowing into the sky.

The fire appears to have spread to both sides of the duplex, with flames coming from the back of the building.

The Red Cross was called to help two people, and most of the fire appeared under control by about 5:45 a.m.

No word on any injuries or what may have sparked the fire.