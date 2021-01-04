EASTON, Pa. | Easton police said an early-morning noise complaint led officers to the suspect in a shooting this summer on the city’s South Side.
Authorities arrested Stuart R. Reed on New Year’s Day in connection with the July 25 shooting in the 300 block of Palmer Street. Officers responding to a noise complaint found the 28-year-old sitting in a car in Easton’s West Ward.
District Judge Richard Yetter arraigned Reed hours after his arrest. The judge denied bail on an attempted murder charge, deeming Reed a flight risk and a public safety concern.
Just before 4:30 a.m. July 25, Easton police were dispatched to the 300 block of Palmer Street to investigate a report of gunshots, according to the criminal complaint. Officers arrived to find a 38-year-old man suffering from “multiple gunshot wounds,” according to court records.
The victim was taken to the hospital, where he told police that a man he knew as “Stewy” and “Stew” had shot him. He provided police with the Facebook name of a woman who appeared in photos with his alleged shooter.
Investigators said they found the woman’s Facebook profile and recognized the man in the photos as Reed from prior incidents. Authorities placed Reed’s picture in a photo array, and the victim allegedly identified him as the man who shot him. Police said Reed was convicted in October 2015 of aggravated assault.
The criminal complaint does not indicate how many times the victim was shot or why Reed may have allegedly shot the victim. Authorities announced after the shooting that they were searching for Reed.
Shortly after 3 a.m. New Year’s Day, Easton police responded to the first block of South Raspberry Street to investigate a noise complaint coming from a car.
Officers arrived to find a man later identified as Reed in the front passenger seat. They also smelled pot in the car and tried to identify Reed. He allegedly gave a fake name and birthdate and was taken into custody after a records check failed to turn up anyone by the name he provided.
He allegedly gave police a second fake name but eventually admitted to his true identity once police figured out who he was. As he was being searched, authorities allege they found a baggie of cocaine and marijuana on Reed.
In connection with the shooting, police charged Reed with attempted murder, aggravated assault and illegal possession of a firearm, all felonies. He faces misdemeanor counts of marijuana possession, false identification to police and possession of a controlled substance in connection with his arrest. The judge set bail on the second set of charges at $15,000.
Court records list addresses for Reed on Washington and Butler streets in Easton. He remains in Northampton County Prison to await his preliminary hearings.