EASTON, Pa. -- Shortly before 1 a.m. Saturday morning, Easton Police officers arrived at Pearl and N Oak Streets for a stabbing report.

A 43-year-old man was found with one stab wound to his back. He was transported to the hospital where he was treated.

The stabbing is the result of a dispute between the suspect and the victim. It was not a random act.

The only suspect description at this time is a black male in his 20s, about 5’3” inches tall, and a chipped front tooth.

The suspect was last seen wearing a red baseball hat, a dark-colored hoodie, and dark-colored pants. He ran west in the 700 blk of Pearl St after the assault.

Anybody with any information is asked to call Detective Christopher Miller at 610-250-6656 or the Anonymous Tip Line at 610-250-6635.