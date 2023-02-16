L. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. – The Lower Macungie Township Board of Commissioners Thursday took a preliminary step that could allow Jaindl Land Co.'s Lehigh Valley Town Center to move forward.
The governing body voted to authorize the township solicitor to advertise an ordinance that would amend the Highway Enterprise zoning district. The amendments are essential for continuing the proposed town center plan as it currently stands.
"This is step one in a very complicated process, and there are things that can be considered at every step of the way," said board President Brian Higgins. "I think we still have options."
Planned for the area between Schantz Road, Cedarbrook Road, Fred Jaindl Memorial Highway, and Interstate 78, Lehigh Valley Town Center currently proposes 350 apartment units; a Topgolf entertainment venue; 164,500 square feet of new retail space, including a grocery store; and a 10,000-square-foot, 40-room hotel. The plan also included a Wawa, but the developer removed that portion of the project due to traffic concerns.
Other potential aspects of the development could include an aquarium; a 5,000-seat performance venue; and an experiential retail store.
According to project attorney Erich Schock, the amendments to the ordinance fell into four "buckets." The amended ordinance addresses mixed-use development, design criteria, signage requirements and increasing the allowed number of units per acre for the project's residential portion.
Commissioners questioned increasing the number of residential units per acre from 8.5 to 12, asking the project attorney to accept 10 potentially.
"We don't want to hamstring ourselves," Schock added, saying many details — including the total number of residential units — are undecided at this early stage in the plan's development.
The amendments to the ordinance would allow for changes that are bound to occur during the development process, Schock said.