On the heels of the apparently sudden retirement of President and CEO Steven Strah, FirstEnergy is reporting earnings that do not compare favorably with the prior year’s third quarter earnings.

FirstEnergy is the parent company of Met Ed, Jersey Central Power and Light and eight other regulated distribution companies in the Mid-West and Mid-Atlantic regions.

Strah assumed leadership of the company following the discovery of a 2020 bribery and racketeering scandal also involving the Ohio Speaker of the House. In February 2022, he announced that six members of the board who have served for five years or more will not stand for reelection at the 2022 annual shareholder meeting, and a review of the current executive team will be conducted by a special board committee.

On a positive note for Strah, earnings did surpass Zack’s consensus estimates. However, over the past four quarters, FirstEnergy has surpassed consensus earnings per share just once.

Third Quarter Results

The company reported third quarter 2022 GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) earnings of $334 million, or $0.58 per basic and diluted share, on revenue of $3.5 billion. In the third quarter of 2021, the company reported GAAP earnings of $463 million, or $0.85 per basic and diluted share, on revenue of $3.1 billion.

Operating (non-GAAP) earnings were $0.79 per share for the third quarter of 2022, at the top end of the company's guidance range. In the third quarter of 2021, operating (non-GAAP) earnings were $0.82 per share and $0.68 per share on a pro forma basis.

"Our continued solid results, together with the ongoing efforts to strengthen our culture, accelerate improvement in our balance sheet and achieve operational excellence, are creating positive momentum at FirstEnergy and positioning us to capitalize on significant opportunities for growth through long-term, customer-focused investments," said John W. Somerhalder II, the interim president and chief executive officer. "I'm confident our leadership team and committed employees will continue to drive these strategies to transform the company into a best-in-class utility."

The company stated third quarter and year-to-date 2022 results reflect the impacts of certain accounting policy changes, rate credits that were provided to Ohio customers under the company's previously approved stipulation, and dilution related to the common equity financing transaction that closed at the end of 2021 and the sale of a minority interest in FirstEnergy Transmission, LLC that closed on May 31, 2022.

Excluding the impact of these items, third quarter operating results in the Regulated Distribution business were flat as higher revenue was offset by higher planned operating expenses, including accelerating maintenance work into 2022.

Total distribution deliveries were flat compared to the third quarter of 2021, with lower sales in the residential and commercial sectors offset by a 2% increase in industrial sales.

In the Regulated Transmission business, FirstEnergy noted, third quarter 2022 operating results benefited primarily from the company's ongoing Energizing the Future capital investment program.

In the Corporate/Other segment, third quarter 2022 operating results improved as compared to the third quarter of 2021, primarily due to higher returns on legacy, commodity-based investments and lower interest expense from holding company debt redemptions during 2022.

First Nine Months

For the first nine months of 2022, FirstEnergy reported GAAP earnings of $809 million, or $1.42 per basic share ($1.41 per diluted share), on revenue of $9.3 billion. This compares to GAAP earnings of $856 million, or $1.57 per basic and diluted share, on revenue of $8.5 billion in the first nine months of 2021.

Operating (non-GAAP) earnings for the first nine months of 2022 were $1.91 per share, compared to $2.10 per share in the first nine months of 2021 and $1.74 per share on a pro forma basis in the first nine months of 2021, when adjusting for the impacts of accounting policy changes, Ohio rate credits and equity financing transactions.

FirstEnergy claimed results for the first nine months of 2022, as compared to the same period last year, primarily reflect the strength of its customer-focused investments, investment income and lower interest expense, partially offset by higher planned operating expenses.

Looking ahead

FirstEnergy updated its full-year GAAP earnings forecast range to $1,145 million to $1,260 million, or $2.01 to $2.21 per share based on 571 million shares outstanding. It also affirmed its full-year 2022 operating (non-GAAP) earnings guidance range of $1.315 billion to $1.430 billion, or $2.30 to $2.50 per share based on 571 million shares outstanding and expects results in the upper half of that range, assuming normal weather.

About FirstEnergy

Headquartered in Akron, Ohio, FirstEnergy (NYSE: FE) includes one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, more than 24,000 miles of transmission lines that connect the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions, and a generating fleet with a total capacity of more than 16,000 megawatts.