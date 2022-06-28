EASTON, Pa. – Easton Area School District's school board adopted its 2022-23 final general fund budget on Tuesday night, with a 2% increase in taxes for property owners. The vote was 5-2.
The real estate tax will increase from 65.56 mills in the 2021-22 school year to 66.87 mills in 2022-23. The new budget sets expenditures at $195,112,815 and revenues at $190,506,589.
Revenue from state sources was established at $54,461,161, while federal money was allocated at $13,010,000. The lion's share of revenue — $122,985,428 — comes from local sources. The vast amount of the local source revenue, amounting to $106,355,178, will come from current real estate taxes.
Coaching contracts
In other business, the board approved several coaching contracts for athletic teams for the 2022-23 seasons.
- Shelly Bartolacci will lead the girls junior varsity team.
- Carmelo LaDuca will run the boys varsity baseball squad.
- David Lutz will head the girls varsity basketball unit.
- Edward McIntyre will serve as the head of the girls varsity softball program.
- Steven Powell will serve as an assistant for the varsity girls and boys cross country teams.
- Joseph Rossi will serve as the girls and boys varsity tennis coach.
In addition, Elaine Arnts was hired as assistant athletic director.
Public library budget
In other business, the board OK'd the Easton Area Public Library's 2022-23 budget which featured a more than $2.3 million spending plan. Of that amount, EASD's library tax revenue equals roughly $1.7 million. The majority of the library's expenditures — about $1.6 million — will be spent on payroll.
New student club
In other news, directors approved the establishment of the Pre-Health & Pre-Biomedical Sciences Club at Easton Area High School. Students initiated the club to establish networks among themselves and in the community that will foster careers in health care and biomedical research.
Specifically, students will learn about volunteering, internships and study opportunities during summers and the school year. Practically, they'll receive study skills and guidance on how to apply and succeed in college, graduate and professional schools.
The club will meet typically every two weeks for one hour after school. The club has already 30 interested students.