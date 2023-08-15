EASTON, Pa. – Easton Area School District Superintendent Tracy Piazza reported to the school board Tuesday night that there has been a change to the traditional first day of school on Aug. 28.

Piazza said that although school traditionally would start on Aug. 28, the administration has decided to make it a first day of school for only the transitional grades.

"This year, we are only bringing back our transitional grades, which means kindergarten, sixth grades and ninth grades on that first day," Piazza said. "That will be a half day for those grade levels."

"And we thought this would be an opportunity for those students to get to know the lay of the land within their building, to get to know their teachers, the full complement of the staff, to run through their schedule, and do some fun activities with the staff at large," she said.

The second half of that day will be an in-service afternoon for teachers.

"We want to continually say that as you're seeing the community, remind them of this change," she said. "For this year, we will be seeking feedback not only from our teachers and parents, but the community at large because there are a lot of details to think about that we may need to do better or think about differently as we move forward."

Aug. 29 will be the first full day of school for all students.

Piazza said attendance will be taken for students on both days.