EASTON, Pa. – The Easton Area School District's proposed oversight of booster clubs and parent-teacher groups would be cumbersome and a deterrent to volunteers, residents told the school board Tuesday.
The district administration has proposed an eight-page policy to regulate how booster clubs operate and, if they violate rules, be disbanded. Superintendent David Piperato said several local districts have similar policies and the Pennsylvania School Code gives boards the authority to regulate the groups.
The requirement that fundraising and spending be approved in advance drew fire from several speakers at the board's committee meetings at Easton Area Middle School. Requests for additional paperwork and an annual internal audit were also criticized.
There are several groups that support school activities, but the big one is the Varsity E Club. Kerry Myers, a former school board president and now a member of Northampton County Council, has been president of Varsity E for almost a third of its 73-year existence.
"We run concession stands," Myers said. "I don't have time to tell you what we need to order" before a Friday night football game at Cottingham Stadium.
He also questioned why the issue has been brought up. No board members or administrators cited any specific problems that require a solution.
"It sets some basic conditions that would be best practices in any organization," EASD Solicitor John Freund said of what is known as Policy 915.
"Some of these fears and concerns about the district overtaking these organizations is a little exaggerated," Freund said.
Board members showed openness to revising the proposal to make the rules more practical.
"I want to make sure we're working with all the groups because they are supplying a heck of a lot to our kids," said Jodi Hess.
Representatives of groups that support music and sports said purchases of snacks or a donation of a case of water might come at the last minute, making advance approval difficult. Piperato said the policy could include some leeway.
Myers suggested that new board members elected last week might put the issue to rest.
Varsity E Vice President Rocky Fraccica, who as a 1954 Easton High graduate is even older than the club, said the group files tax returns and has its own financial experts.
"You don't even know what E does," he told the board. "Any money we earn goes right back to the kids and all our work is volunteer."
The club's contributions include equipment and uniforms for Easton teams. Myers said the group has contributed almost $2 million to the schools since it was founded in 1948.
"The policy as written is cumbersome and broad," Theresa Scalzo of the wrestling booster club said, reflecting the opinion of district residents who spoke at the meeting. Nobody spoke in favor of Policy 915.
Tamara Bartolet of Easton was dismayed at the administration's attempt to rein in groups that devote their time to Easton students.
"These are your greatest supporters," she said of the adults who work for the clubs.
Adding rules will deter people from volunteering, said Jason Frenchko of Palmer Township. After the meeting, Varsity E member Steve Haydu agreed: "I'm 63 and I'm one of the younger ones," he said.
EASD board member Brian Snyder said the administration and board will reflect on comments made Tuesday and discuss the issue again in January. No date has been set for a vote.
Frenchko said the Easton school community, whose teams are known as the Red Rovers, should be finding ways to work together, not create division.
"Once a Rover, always a Rover," he said. "That's how it should be."