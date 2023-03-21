EASTON, Pa. – The Easton Area School District Board of Directors announced Tuesday night that it has reached a consensus to have Tracy Piazza, assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction, serve as the district's next superintendent.

Two weeks ago, the board accepted the retirement of Superintendent David Piperato, which will be effective at a mutually agreed upon date, no later than Aug. 21, 2023.

Board President Meg Sayago said the board has asked its solicitors to work with Piazza toward a mutually agreeable employment contract and that the board will officially vote to approve her appointment at a future meeting.

"We are so pleased to have such a highly-qualified, dedicated and all-around wonderful person to step into this role and guide us through the continued implementation of our shared vision," Sayago said.

Piazza thanked the board for its expression of confidence in her.

"To be entrusted with the responsibility to lead the district is indeed an honor," Piazza said.

Piazza thanked Piperato for his leadership.

"Because of his vision, leadership and trust in the rest of his leadership team, the district is moving along a pathway for which we should be proud," Piazza said. "While there is still much work to do as the next superintendent of Easton, it is my vision for the district that when people speak of the traditions here in the district, that academic excellence and integrity are among the first things that come to mind."

Piperato thanked the board for its thoughtful process in identifying the perfect successor.

"Her vision for the district is closely aligned with the board's, and her leadership skills will move the district on a practical and systemic path towards achieving that vision," Piperato said. "Miss Piazza has been an integral part of my leadership team and is 100% ready to assume the role of superintendent."

Board member Edward Keegan said it is a relief to him to know that the district can continue with Piazza's leadership.

"Not having to conduct a superintendent search, deal with an interim superintendent and all of the time and effort, we can continue on the path that Mr. Piperato has set for us," Keegan said. "He deserves congratulations for promoting you to your current position."

Two other members of the administrative team are also moving on from the district: Michael Sokoloski, chief financial officer, and John T. Burns, chief human resource officer.

Piperato thanked both for their accomplishments.

"I know that Miss Piazza has enjoyed working with both gentlemen and would prefer they stay, but I'm happy that Tracy will be able to assemble her own team at the executive cabinet level," Piperato said.

In other business, the board approved a trip request to allow the varsity and junior varsity baseball teams to travel to Boston May 3-6.

There will be no cost to the district, as the entire trip will be paid for by the parents, players and the Easton Baseball Diamond Club booster group.

Approximately 44 students will have the opportunity to play in games against Acton-Boxborough Regional High School and attend a major league baseball game between the Boston Red Sox and the Toronto Blue Jays.