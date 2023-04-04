EASTON, Pa. – Taxpayers in the Easton Area School District could be looking at an increase in school taxes.

The Easton Area School District Board of Directors standing committee received an update Tuesday night from Michael Sokoloski, EASD chief financial officer, on the 2023-24 budget.

Directors learned the spending plan has a $7.5 million deficit if no tax increase is implemented. A tax increase of 1% tax equates to about $1.1 million in revenue. The Act 1 Index for the 2023-24 budget is 5.4%.

Directors instructed Sokoloski to start with a 2% tax increase in developing the proposed budget, which is due next month.

Charter school

In other business, the committee advanced a charter renewal agreement concerning the Easton Arts Academy Elementary Charter School.

The school, located at 30 N. Fourth St., opened in 2017 and offers students from kindergarten through fifth grade an "intensive artistic immersion program." The renewal is for five years.

"We have gone back and forth with the charter school asking to look at records and trying to understand process within that organization," Tracy Piazza, assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction, told the board.

"We have given them some requests that we would like to see moving forward, and have worked out an agreement that our board is considering at this point," Piazza said.

School meal prices

In other business, directors advanced 2023-24 meal prices. Breakfast from kindergarten through 12th grade is priced at $1.35, while lunch from kindergarten through fifth grade will cost $2.50, and sixth through 12th grades will pay $2.75. Adults will pay $2.40 for breakfast and $4.75 for lunch.

Contracts

The committee also advanced several contracts for learning materials and programs. They include a deal with IXL Learning to expand licenses for math and English language arts for 1,350 eighth-grade students; a license for DeltaMath for instructional videos and creation of online assessments and school administration portals for the 2023-24 school year; and the renewal for the Renaissance Star reading and math programs for next school year.

Memorial scholarship

Finally, the board advanced the Mary F. McDevitt Dorrler Memorial Scholarship, which honors the late district guidance counselor. The scholarship is open to any member of the graduating class planning to attend a two- or four-year college, or a trade, business or technical school. One scholarship of $1,000 will be awarded to one student.

High school building

Easton directors review high school building upgrades starting at $204M The 378,000-square-foot high school is home to 3,020 students, which is roughly 109% of building capacity, while capacity is typically about 85%.

The standing committee also reviewed capital improvement proposals for Easton Area High School on Tuesday.

The designers presented four options: a building renovation, a hybrid concept which would involve new construction and adaptive reuse, new construction in the upper lot, and new construction in the lower lot.

The board is expected to provide feedback on the designs in May.