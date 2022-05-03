EASTON, Pa. – The Easton Area School Board on Tuesday night heard an update of the proposed final 2022-23 budget which will be up for a vote later this month.
Michael Sokoloski, chief financial officer, said the proposed $195 million spending plan is an increase of 10.23% over this year's expenses due to increased costs across the board.
Without any tax increase, Sokoloski said the budget currently has a deficit of about $7 million.
The board can potentially raise taxes by 4.4%, which is the state index. If taxes were raised by that amount, the increase would generate $4.5 million.
But board members informally agreed that they would only be comfortable with a 2% increase, which would raise a little over $2 million.
The remainder of the deficit would have to be made up from both the uncommitted and committed fund balances.
If taxes are raised 2%, the millage would increase to 66.87 mills from the current 65.56 mills and would cost the average property owner an additional $86 a year, bringing the total average tax bill to $4,394.
The district defines the average assessed property value in the district to be $65,712.
Sokoloski said he will prepare a proposed final budget for the next meeting using the guideline of a 2% tax increase.
Although the board will vote on the proposed final budget later this month, the final adoption of the spending plan will not occur until June 28.
Sokoloski also noted that federal and state funding can increase up until that time, which would help to close the spending deficit.
Other business
The board also held a brief special voting meeting prior to its standing committees meeting for an administrative personnel item.
The board voted to hire Jessica Milton as supervisor of student and community services at an annual salary of $100,000.
Milton is coming to Easton from the Allentown School District; a start date has not yet been determined.