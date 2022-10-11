EASTON, Pa. – The Easton Area School District Board of Directors heard a presentation Tuesday night on a program offered by BusPatrol LLC, a company that says its mission is to change the driving culture around school buses.
Michael Sokoloski, chief financial officer for EASD, said district officials met with BusPatrol to discuss options available for its buses.
"This is a safety option of placing cameras on buses, on the exterior and on the (stop) arms and in the interior of buses," Sokoloski explained.
"There is no cost to the district," he added of the feature. "It is paid through the violation fees that are received from our municipalities once somebody runs the red lights," referring to the flashing red lights on a school bus.
Pennsylvania law enables the program to operate by imposing a penalty fine of $300 for a violation. Of that amount, $250 goes to the district to pay for the program, $25 goes to the police department that reviewed the evidence and $25 goes to the School Bus Safety Grant Program account.
Sokoloski said that on an average monthly basis, there are approximately 40 violations.
The technology offered by BusPatrol helps police to issue tickets and enforce the law to change behaviors.
Director Meg Sayago said she is happy that the district is moving forward with the program.
"This has been something that I have definitely been talking about for a long time," Sayago said. "I think this is a win for the district, but obviously way more importantly, this is a win for our students."
"Those numbers are staggering to think there are 40 violations per month," she continued. "With 20 school days a month, that's twice a day, every school day, our children are put at risk by someone who cannot wait behind a school bus, and that is just simply appalling."
"I cannot wait for us to move this forward," she said.
Projector technology
Also during its standing committees meeting, the board was asked to consider upgrading every classroom in the high school with the newest technology in projectors.
Josh Grice, from D'Huy Engineering, said the proposed project would be done in the summer of 2023 and would bring classrooms up to date with some of the newest technology with interactive projectors.
"So essentially, what it's going to do is replace any of the pull-down projection screens and the older technology of TV sets that are still in the classrooms," Grice said, "and really bring those spaces up to more advanced stage technologically. "
Grice said the electrical and the installation portion of the project will cost $448,500, while the actual cost for 150 projects and wall mounts will be $387,832.
The board will vote on the matter at its next regular voting meeting.