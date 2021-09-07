EASTON, Pa. -- Tracy Elementary School in the Easton Area School District has its own pandemic team devoted to the fight against COVID-19.
"We try to keep three feet apart when we're in line, walking through the hallway," said Chris Moffitt, a fifth-grade teacher at Tracy Elementary School. "As opposed to everybody taking a mask break, rows one and three take a mask break."
Moffitt is on Tracy Elementary School's pandemic team.
So is certified school nurse Karla Daniel, head custodian Bobby Dailey and principal David Hightower.
"We just built off of what we did last year," said Hightower. "What to do, what not to do."
The team is in constant communication, now that the district is back to full time in-person learning.
"There's always talk about what's going on," said Dailey.
"We have district protocols, we have building level protocols, and then individual classroom/teacher protocols," said Hightower. "We can plan as much as possible, but if someone deems that something's unsafe, we can't wait a week. It has to be taken care of right away."
More rules mean more responsibility, for everyone.
"COVID-19 has changed the face of school nursing," said Daniel.
Now, many nurses spend hours on the phone contact tracing or ensuring students are COVID-negative, before returning to classes.
"All of our health rooms, they have isolation areas for any suspected cases...we also have air filters, ventilated areas," said Daniel.
Teachers now have to call before sending a student to the health room, to be sure proper social distancing can be maintained.
Since all students need to be three feet apart, there is an overflow lunchroom in addition to the cafeteria. Both have assigned seating, and each surface and chair is sterilized in between periods.
"I'm only as good as my crew, and they know what we have to do," said Dailey. "We have a sheet they have to fill out every single night. At least with these types of papers, it tracks exactly what was done."
Custodians fill out papers every day, checking off exactly what's disinfected, in each room.
"Sanitize desks, tables, chairs, doorknobs, light switch, pencil sharpener," said Dailey about some of the things on the list.
It's a whole lot more work, worth it to all the pandemic team members, who are focused on keeping students learning.
"A lot of these kids were remote school last year. They're finally back, and I think they want to stay in school. We all realize the importance of staying in school. This is what we need to do right now," said Moffitt.
"It all comes down to teamwork," said Hightower.
"Looking forward to a great school year," said Daniel.