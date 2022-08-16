EASTON, Pa. – The Easton Area School District Board of Directors approved a comprehensive plan for the district's middle school Tuesday night.
The plan is in response to the Pennsylvania Department of Education's requirements for schools designated for "Targeted Support and Improvement," and encompasses the 2022-23 school year.
The plan establishes three priorities for Easton Area Middle School: fostering high expectations for student learning through goal setting and support; developing a positive behavioral system that focuses on core supports and strategic interventions; and creating an environment where all members feel welcomed, supported and safe — socially, emotionally, intellectually and physically.
Further, the plan foresees that 75% of students in grades six through eight will meet their reading and math growth goals.
Easton's middle school is located in suburban Forks Township. According to its website, the school's population is racially and culturally diverse," with student representation of 42% Caucasian, 27% Hispanic, 18% African-American, 5% Asian, 7% multi-racial and 1% other.
Free breakfast
Directors approved a motion to offer free breakfast for all students within the Easton Area School District, regardless of economic status, for the 2022-23 school year. The district will utilize excess district food service account funds to pay for it.
District purchases
Contractually, directors approved various deals, including two for computer hardware with Howard Technology Solutions and Bluum for $136,500 and $322,800, respectively. Howard will provide EASD with headsets and keyboards, while Bluum will provide crayons. Another pact involves a 2023 Chevrolet refrigerated box truck in exchange for $106,355.
Personnel news
In other business, the board approved the hiring of Raymond Attisano as head girls lacrosse coach and Stanton Santos as assistant middle school football coach. Attisano will receive $7,210, while Santos will be paid $4,206.
Finally, directors OK'd contractual salary increments for various teachers. Those salaries ranged from $59,656 to $98,210 annually.