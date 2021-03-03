EASTON, Pa. – Although the final figures have yet to be tabulated, residents in the Easton Area School District could see a 3 percent tax increase for the 2021-22 school year.
On Tuesday, District Chief Financial Officer Michael Simonetta provided Easton Area School District Board of Education members with a status update on the current school year’s budget and also gave a first glimpse into the upcoming 2021-22 budget. The budget, however, will not be formally introduced to the board until May.
“I will say that the revenue numbers currently reflect 3.9 percent which is our index which is a tax increase,” Simonetta said.
The proposed $177 million for the 2021-22 school year is $5.4 million more than the current $171.6 million budget. Should the possible increase remain, that would equate to about 2.51 millage or 66.79 millage for an average home assessed at $62,000.
While Simonetta said there could be a tax rate increase, the numbers are not a final reflection of a true budget. Additional state funding could help to offset some of the costs.
“I am assuming at this stage some levels of increased state funding,” said Simonetta. “As we get later on in the budget process that will certainly help to either reduce what will be going out to the taxpayers for or either to put items in the budget that we are not able to do.”
It is unclear the exact amount of state aid that the district could receive. Simonetta also said that items like additional staffing hires are not in the figures that were presented on Tuesday night.
The budget committee will present a first draft to the board at the April 6 meeting. Final adoption of the 2021-22 budget is not expected until the June 22 meeting.