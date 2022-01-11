EASTON, Pa. – Students in Easton Area School District's class of 2022 can look forward to receiving their diplomas at the newly renovated Cottingham Stadium.
During Tuesday night's standing committee meetings, it was announced that graduation will take place outdoors at the stadium on Monday, June 6. The rain date is June 7.
The venue is a change from recent years, as EASD seniors in the 2019-20 and 2020-21 school years celebrated their graduation with car parades due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Prior to that, the traditional graduation ceremonies were held for many years at Lehigh University's Stabler Arena.
A grand reopening of Cottingham Stadium took place in August after a major $16 million renovation that saw the century-old stadium torn to the ground and replaced with synthetic turf, new stands, an expanded locker room and a digital score board, among other features.
Budget prep
In other news, in preparation for the next budget round, Chief Financial Officer Michael Sokoloski said the district will not seek a tax increase of 4.4% or greater. That increase is set by the state, and a district can only exceed the so-called Act 1 limit by seeking an exemption.
"I don't see us going over 4.4%," Sokoloski said.
As the committees ran through several topics, Josh Grice of D'Huy Engineering said the new Palmer Elementary School remains on track for opening in 2023.
"We are in good shape at this point for making that happen," he said.
Remembering Edward Milisits
As the meeting began, Piperato asked for a moment of silence in memory of Edward Milisits II, who served the district for 33 years before retiring in 2009. Milisits was a teacher, director of choral activities and music coordinator. He died Jan. 8 at his Bethlehem home.