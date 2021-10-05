EASTON, Pa. – Easton Area School District's Board of Directors received a presentation on proposed roadway improvements during its Standing Committee meetings held Tuesday night at the Easton Area Middle School auditorium.
The improvements would take place at the intersection of Hartley and South Greenwood avenues in Palmer Township, across from Easton Area High School's junior varsity baseball field.
The changes come as a 312-unit low-rise apartment development known as The Reserve at Palmer Pointe is being built on a 27-acre tract located on Hartley Avenue, the site of the former ITT building.
Officials with Vertek Construction told the board the developer will pay to install a traffic signal at Hartley and South Greenwood avenues, in addition to widening and improving the intersection.
Improvements were initially recommended on the west side of South Greenwood Avenue. However, Chrin Brothers Inc., which owns 400 S. Greenwood Ave., does not want to dedicate the necessary right-of-way for the improvements on the west side of the thoroughfare, according to attorney Lisa Pereira, who represents the developer for the project.
"When we approached the township about possibly condemning, the township is very hesitant to condemn due to the longstanding relationship that they do have with this property owner," Pereira said.
"We were therefore asked to redesign the improvements and shift them from the west side of Greenwood to the east side of Greenwood," she added, saying she has been advised that Chrin Brothers would support the work along the east side.
To make the improvements, Vertek said the developer would need to request several easements, including one for a traffic signal and another for drainage, as well as a right-of-way for roadway improvements.
"Traffic flow will actually be improving in this area if these improvements were to go through," said Pereira.
"They are going to install a right-turn arrow at the traffic light at William Penn Highway and Greenwood Avenue," she added about the developer's plans. "They are also going to be designating a right-turn lane coming onto Hartley Avenue from Greenwood, and also one coming off of Hartley onto Greenwood."
Agreements with Colonial Intermediate Unit 20
In other business, directors advanced four different agreements with Colonial Intermediate Unit 20. In one of the bigger agreements, Colonial will provide reading instructional services in accordance with the district's Title I program at the Diocese of Allentown non-public schools.
The agreement is from July 1 of this year through June 30, 2022. The district will pay Colonial Intermediate $22,489 for the services, in addition to administrative costs.
In another noteworthy pact, Colonial will provide special education services to EASD for the 2021-22 school year.
Electronic network upgrades
The board also forwarded a bill for electronic network upgrades at various EASD locations. The upgrades will involve new construction involving network switches and access points at Palmer Elementary for a cost of $138,714 involving network switches and access points; new access points worth $159,705 at Tracy, March, Shawnee and Paxinosa elementary schools; and core switches throughout the district, totaling $150,250.
Pool maintenance
Directors forwarded also a proposal from Main Line Commercial Pools Inc. for water management services for the high school's swimming pool. The proposal would charge EASD a total of $625 per month for two visits per month, or $1,175 per month for weekly visits. District officials who spoke Tuesday night recommended going with the option of two visits per month.
PenTeleData proposal
Finally, directors moved another proposal, from PenTeleData, for an extension of an addendum involving EASD's internet and internet bandwidth for $1,200 and $1,060, respectively, per month for the next 24 months. The deal includes an option to extend the deal if both parties agree for five years.