EASTON, Pa. – The Easton Area School Board heard criticism from vocal parents for three hours Tuesday night over two hot-button issues in the district: an updated COVID-19 mitigation plan and a proposed policy to regulate how the district can oversee booster clubs.
In the first matter, the board voted to approve a revised mitigation plan that will make masking optional starting Feb. 23. The booster policy, on the other hand, was tabled against the wishes of the administration.
The board has been under fire from many parents for the past several months who demanded the mask mandate end.
Superintendent David Piperato said the administration's newest recommendation was based on the ongoing advice from a team of St. Luke's physicians, which he said included doctors of infectious disease, pediatricians and epidemiologists.
"I'm hopeful that as we adjust our mitigation strategies and begin to normalize operations, we can rediscover the sense of community that has evolved over many years in our district," Piperato said.
That call for unity did not stop parents from renewing their arguments against masking during the first public comment period at the top of the meeting agenda.
Mary Sofronie accused the board of not following science, but rather, playing politics.
"The last two meetings I've discussed how pandemic politics is driving the Easton School District with decision-making and not the science," Sofronie said. "Similar to how the virus is dying, not because of science, but for the midterm elections and the political ambition of the Democratic Party."
"After two years, there really is not a huge amount of scientific debate over masks on children," Sofronie added. "They don't appear to benefit children, but studies do show how they hurt children profoundly."
Sofronie went on, "Child development experts are weighing in and saying the long-term use of masks on children can inflict profound cognitive damage. Muzzling our children is not the answer; allowing parents to make the best decision for their family is the answer."
The Centers for Disease Prevention and Control, however, still recommends universal indoor masking by all students ages 2 years and older, staff, teachers, and visitors to K-12 schools, regardless of vaccination status.
Kathleen Harris also accused the school board of playing politics because of funds the district received from the federal government.
Harris called it the "bribe that the board took to mask children."
"I look at how this money is going to be spent," she said. "It goes to at-risk children. It goes to children who struggle to speak English. It goes to people for homelessness. All of these are great things which those people do need help."
"The children in middle America, the children who you have failed to identify, the children that you don't place in your little box of at-risk," Harris continued, "they don't get any special funding in school."
"If there's one thing that we have learned in the past two years, is that public schools are government schools," she added. "They are run by the government, are regulated by the government and are compelled by the government. The money taken to mask our children proves it."
Piperato called the onslaught of comments ridiculous.
"You're making personal attacks on students," he said. "That's it. The amount of misinformation here tonight is just ludicrous."
Piperato did thank teachers, parents and students for their cooperation during the pandemic, and praised the board for basing its decision on science.
"As I have stated on numerous occasions, you've consistently made decisions based on the science as interpreted by our team of doctors," Piperato said. "As a team, we agreed that none of us would assert ourselves as experts, regardless of the research presented to us on all sides of the issue."
"Instead, we would allow the medical professionals to sort through the research and provide us the most up-to-date medical advice regarding strategies needed to keep our schools open," he said.
The revised district mitigation plan states that masks will be optional except on transportation, which includes school buses, on which masks are still required as part of a federal mandate. It also states that the Easton Area School District will no longer assist the PA Department of Health with contact tracing.