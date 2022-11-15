EASTON, Pa. – The Easton Area School District Board of Directors hired a new director of athletics Tuesday night at the education center.

Matthew Baltz will officially acquire the post on Jan. 24, 2023. Baltz replaces longtime and retiring athletic director James Pokrivsak.

"We have complete confidence in Matt and are very excited about his accepting this role," Superintendent David Piperato said. "...We're going to miss Jim."

Baltz is a 2001 Easton Area High School graduate and has served in the the district's athletic administration as site manager. He will receive a $104,500 pro-rated salary. Pokrivsak graduated from Easton Area High School in 1984 and has served as athletic director since 2003.

The district sponsors more than 50 athletic teams from grades seven through 12 inclusively. There are 28 girls teams and 29 boys teams in total, with 13 of each at the varsity level. There are 31 teams are on the sub-varsity level, which includes junior varsity, junior high and middle school activities.

All Red Rover teams compete in the Eastern Pennsylvania Conference and are members of the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association's District 11.

The athletics department is responsible for managing $1.2 million annually, which is less than 1% of EASD's total budget.

The district employs about 75 professional coaches and another 80 volunteer coaches to lead roughly 1,500 girls and boys on the district's athletic teams in grades seven through 12.

There are more than 1,000 athletic events scheduled annually, both at indoor athletic gymnasiums and outdoor athletic fields.

In other news, the board approved a new Advanced Placement precalculus high school course and the reinstitution of a mythology course at Easton Area High School.