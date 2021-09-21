EASTON, Pa. – An Easton developer wants to purchase a parcel of Lachenour Park from the Easton Area School District in order to build a hotel across the street from the Delaware Canal and minutes from downtown.
Terry Briggs, a longtime resident of the city, has proposed building the Grand Riverview Hotel along Route 611 South and Ann Street. Although preliminary, plans call for a 100-room hotel, convention center, and ballroom on an 8.3-acre plot.
"This proposal just makes so much sense for what I'm doing and hopefully progressing with the hotel," Briggs said.
However, in order to build it, Briggs needs a 5.34-acre parcel that abuts a playground and ballfields currently owned by the district.
"None of that will be touched," Briggs said. "I know how important parks are for parenting and children, and it's as important to me as for anybody."
Briggs said the plan is to take the parcel, which is on a steep hillside, and create a veranda and walking trails in the rear portion of the hotel. In addition, plans will not encroach on views from existing homes.
On Tuesday, the board approved a resolution authorizing an appraisal on the parcel that Briggs is hoping to purchase from the district. Once the appraisal is done, then the board can entertain further discussion on a possible sale, officials said.
Board members said they were in favor of allowing for the appraisal but some noted that they would like to hear more on the matter before giving their full support on the proposed sale.
"My concern was losing land over at the park," said board member William Whitman. "I can approve the sale as long as it doesn't touch the park."
Board member Meg Sayago said she was far from convinced about this particular sale at this point.
"However, I would like additional information that this would give us," she said about the appraisal. She added that she would like a tour of the property to get a better understanding of the "lay of the land."