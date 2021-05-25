EASTON, Pa. – The Easton Area School District Board of Directors on Tuesday night approved a 2021-22 proposed budget, which includes a 2% tax increase.
The motion carried by a 7-2 vote, with Directors Jodi Hess and Brian Snyder dissenting. The board had no discussion on the matter.
The $177 million spending plan will see the tax rate increase on property owners from 64.28 mills to 65.57 mills. This translates to an annual $79 tax increase for the average assessed home, according to the district.
The district said the increase is due to escalating staff salaries and benefits, and costs associated with charter schools and the Colonial Intermediate Unit 20. Percentage wise, salaries and benefits comprise the budget's largest expenditures.
Most of EASD's revenue and financing sources, totaling $115.8 million, come from local sources, while state and federal capital respectively contribute an additional $53.86 million and $2.9 million. Of the $115.8 million in local money, the vast majority — $101.4 million — comes from the district's ability to tax property.
The proposed budget's tax increase is 1.9% lower than the Act 1 Index rate. The lower rate was the result of borrowing about $4 million from the district's General Fund balance to make ends meet.
Directors are expected to vote on the budget June 22.
The board also agreed to spend up to $130,000 on furniture, fixtures and equipment for the new Cottingham Stadium.