EASTON, Pa. – The school board directors of Easton Area School District did some heavy lifting at their meeting Tuesday night, approving by a 7-2 vote the proposed final budget for the 2022-23 school year.
The real estate tax rate will increase from 65.56 mills in 2021-22 to 66.87 mills in 2022-23, a 2% increase.
Total budgeted expenditures are $195,128,195, and revenues are estimated at $190,506,589. Revenue from state sources is estimated at $54,461,161, while federal revenues are estimated to be $13,010,000. Revenue from local sources is anticipated to be $122,985,428.
Also approved was the collective bargaining agreement between the Easton Area School District and the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees AFL-CIO, District 33, Local 1881 - Administrative Professionals, effective July 1, 2022, through June 30, 2025.
As a condition of the agreement, the school district agreed that there will be no lockout and the union pledged that there will be no strike during the terms of the agreement.
The starting salary for full-time employees in 2022-23 will be $36,608; in 2023-24, the starting salary will be $36,973; and in 2024-25, the starting salary will be $37,343.
In addition, the board approved the academic calendar for next school year. Classes will begin Aug. 29, 2022, for students K-12 and will end June 6, 2023. Thanksgiving break will be Nov. 24-28; winter break will be Dec. 23 to Jan. 2, 2023; and spring break will be April 6-10, 2023.
New basketball coach
A former star player for Easton Area High School, Eric Jacobs was named varsity boys basketball coach at the school. Jacobs previously was the head basketball coach at Phillipsburg High School.
Business matters
The board approved the administration to execute the documents for financing $1,620,295.05, over a five-year term for 15 buses previously approved and ordered through Rohrer Bus with Daimler Truck Financial Services.
Also, a motion to approve the sole bid for trash and recycling from Chrin Hauling Inc. at a cost of $128,853.97 per year, was approved.
The board approved the Cottingham Stadium stormwater agreement between the City of Easton and the Easton Area School District. According to the agreement, the school district shall, at the district's sole expense, be responsible for the construction, repair, operation and maintenance of the stormwater control facilities consistent with accepted practice as determined by the city engineer.
The board also OK'd a three-year agreement with Barbacane, Thornton & Co. LLP, Wilmington, Delaware, to serve as independent auditors and perform the annual district audit. Fees for the services are estimated to be $37,000 in 2022; $38,000 in 2023; and $39,000 in 2024, plus out-of-pocket-expenses.
Also, the board approved the CM Regent Solutions renewal life and accidental death and dismemberment insurance policy for the 2022-23 school year with no increase in rates and the renewal of a contract with Bayada Home Health Care Inc. for basic nursing services. Bayada will be paid at the rate of $55 per hour for the services.
Two cultural exchange trips with Germany were approved: the jazz band trip to Flensburg, Germany, to perform and participate in a cultural exchange, with a tentative date of May 21-28, 2023, and the visit of students from Altes Gymnasium in Flensburg to Easton Area High School on October 10-16, 2023.
The Newsela renewal contract for its online education platform was approved at a cost of $82,345.80 for one year.
A donation in the amount of $14,785.24, from the Giant Corporation to be used toward foodservice equipment upgrades in the student cafeterias was approved by the board "with gratitude" said board President Jodi Hess.