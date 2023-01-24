EASTON, Pa. – The Easton Area School District Board of Directors on Thursday accepted, regretfully, retirements from teachers and district professionals whose commitment to the district totaled 325 hours.
The 11 professionals' careers ranged from 22 year to 38 years, leaving board members to comment on their appreciation of their collective dedication.
Those retiring and their years of service to the district are as follows:
- Louann Bonano, 22 years
- Bradford Crum, 38 years
- Marci Crum, 34 years
- Richard Dewey, 38 years
- Amy Gollub, 35 years
- David Hightower, 34 years
- Theresa Krebs, 26 years
- Steven Kurdes, 22 years
- Susan Lehr, 31 years
- Deanne Lohman, 24 years
- Susan Stem, 25 years
NCC graduates
Also during Tuesday's meeting, Northampton Community College Board of Trustees Chairman Robert Fehnel reported on graduation numbers from 2021. According to a survey to which 1027 of 1467 graduates responded, 46% of those students said they would be continuing their educational journey.
The remaining students, Fehnel said, reported they would be transitioning into a career, something that Fehnel said was "good for our local economy and for local needs for employment."
Fehnel also noted that those continuing their education planned to attend colleges such as Cornell University, Drexel University, and the Queen Mary University of London, to name a few.
District goal-setting
The board voted to hire Templeton Advantage LLC for $6,850, plus mileage. According to the contract, Templeton will help the EASD conduct superintendent evaluations and formulate district goals and objectives, among other services.
According to the company's website, Templeton is a consulting firm specializing in governance, leadership and organizational development for educational venues, nonprofit organizations and corporate entities.
Board President Meg Sayago said the board has already met with company founder Tom Templeton, and the meeting was "productive."
Purchases
The board voted to approve the purchase of a 30-passenger minibus for $84,202 from Roher Bus Sales.
It also approved the purchase of network equipment for Easton Area High School and Forks Elementary School for $342,314, with the district taking responsibility for $68,462 of the cost.