EASTON, Pa. – The Easton Area School District Board of Directors approved several agreements with Colonial Intermediate Unit 20 during its Tuesday night meeting at the Easton Area Middle School auditorium.
In one of the bigger agreements, Colonial will provide reading instructional services in accordance with the district's Title I program at the Diocese of Allentown non-public schools.
The agreement runs from July 1 of this year through June 30, 2022. The district will pay Colonial Intermediate $22,489 for the services in addition to administrative costs.
In another noteworthy pact, Colonial will provide special education services to EASD for the 2021-22 school year.
Electronic network upgrades
The board also approved a bill for electronic network upgrades at various EASD locations. The upgrades involve new construction including network switches and access points at Palmer Elementary for a cost of $138,714; new access points worth $159,705 at Tracy, March, Shawnee and Paxinosa elementary schools; and core switches throughout the district, totaling $150,250.
Pool maintenance
Directors additionally OK'd a proposal from Mainline Commercial Pools Inc. for water management services for the high school's swimming pool. The proposal would charge EASD a total of $625 per month for two visits per month. The board opted for that number rather than a second proposal, which would have seen weekly visits per month for $1,175 per month.
PenTeleData deal
Directors also approved another proposal, from PenTeleData, for an extension of an addendum involving EASD's internet and internet bandwidth for $1,200 and $1,060, respectively, per month for the next 24 months. The deal includes an option to extend the deal if both parties agree for five years.
Comprehensive plan
In other business, Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction Tracy Piazza announced that the final submission of the EASD Comprehensive Plan will take place at the board's Nov. 9 meeting. The full comprehensive plan, which covers a three-year period through 2024, will be posted on the district's website Wednesday, she said.