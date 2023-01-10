EASTON, Pa. – The Easton Area School District Board of Directors received an update on the plan to replace former head football coach Jeff Braido during a standing committee meeting Tuesday night at the education center.

"I know that there is a lot of interest in the head football coach searching process," Superintendent David Piperato said. "We have a process that we run at the direction of our chief human resource officer."

The process described Tuesday night includes paper-screening that's done by the high school principal and athletic director, along with the chief human resource officer. The screenings will produce interviews, which will take place before stakeholder committees.

Those committees will narrow the candidates to two or three finalists. The finalists will advance to a central office team which will conduct additional interviews. Ultimately, that team will produce a recommendation to directors.

Piperato offered no date as to when that recommendation is expected.

Braido resigned Jan. 3 after six seasons leading the Red Rovers' program. He compiled a 37-30 record during which Easton advanced to the District 11 6A semifinals four times consecutively from the 2017 through 2020 season.

Last year, the Rovers' record dropped to 3-8, they had their six-game winning streak over Phillipsburg snapped on Thanksgiving, and they missed the district postseason for the first time since 2008.

In his resignation letter, Braido stated his leadership failed to produce a record expected "at such a storied high school football program like Easton."

Student-athlete achievement

In other sports-related news, the athletics department presented awards to student-athletes during the meeting. Data presented during the ceremony indicated EASD athletes received a collective 88.59 grade point average, roughly more than 13 points higher than non-athletes at 75.28. In addition, 13 of the Rovers' 22 teams have an overall GPA of more than 90.

Financially, the athletic department has generated $138,100 in revenue through December. This includes football games and special events. Basketball and wrestling revenue will be added as the season progresses.