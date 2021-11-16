Easton Area School District

The Easton Area School District Board of Directors renewed the district's contract with it's legal counsel during Tuesday night's meeting.

The renewal, with King, Spry, Herman, Freund & Faul LLC, covers three school years from 2022-23 through 2024-25. It includes an annual fee of $36,000, which increases by $2,000 annually until the last year.

In addition, the law firm will charge $170 per hour for consulting services and $150 per hour for non-adversary or instructional service, plus more fees if the lawyers are used as bond counsel in the event of general obligation financing.

Other business

In other news, directors approved a special education agreement for Colonial Intermediate Unit 20 to provide Title I reading instructional services for the 2021-22 school year. The district's payment for these services is $22,489.

The board also approved changes as to how EASD administrators, professional employees and classified employees claim job-related expenses. Directors approved alterations for travel reimbursements as it relates to federal programs.

In addition, school board members OK'd a two-year emergency generator service contract with Cummins Inc. The deal covers maintenance of generators at Forks, Shawnee and March elementary schools; Easton Area Middle School; and Easton Area High School. Cummins will receive $14,164.10 for the service.

Directors also approved a change order to fill and cap two sinkholes on the Palmer Elementary School property, located at 3050 Green Pond Road. The work — one in a basin and one on the property's west side along a fence — was completed by Skepton Construction Inc. on Sept. 6 and Sept. 16. It will cost EASD $35,290.75.

Finally, board President George Chando and Director Thomas Guth Jr. were acknowledged for their years of service at their final board meeting. Both men are retiring.

