The Easton Area School District Board of Directors renewed the district's contract with it's legal counsel during Tuesday night's meeting.
The renewal, with King, Spry, Herman, Freund & Faul LLC, covers three school years from 2022-23 through 2024-25. It includes an annual fee of $36,000, which increases by $2,000 annually until the last year.
In addition, the law firm will charge $170 per hour for consulting services and $150 per hour for non-adversary or instructional service, plus more fees if the lawyers are used as bond counsel in the event of general obligation financing.
Other business
In other news, directors approved a special education agreement for Colonial Intermediate Unit 20 to provide Title I reading instructional services for the 2021-22 school year. The district's payment for these services is $22,489.
The board also approved changes as to how EASD administrators, professional employees and classified employees claim job-related expenses. Directors approved alterations for travel reimbursements as it relates to federal programs.
In addition, school board members OK'd a two-year emergency generator service contract with Cummins Inc. The deal covers maintenance of generators at Forks, Shawnee and March elementary schools; Easton Area Middle School; and Easton Area High School. Cummins will receive $14,164.10 for the service.
Directors also approved a change order to fill and cap two sinkholes on the Palmer Elementary School property, located at 3050 Green Pond Road. The work — one in a basin and one on the property's west side along a fence — was completed by Skepton Construction Inc. on Sept. 6 and Sept. 16. It will cost EASD $35,290.75.
Finally, board President George Chando and Director Thomas Guth Jr. were acknowledged for their years of service at their final board meeting. Both men are retiring.