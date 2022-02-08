EASTON, Pa. – During Tuesday night's standing committee meeting, the Easton Area School Board was presented with a revised version of the proposed policy to regulate booster clubs and support organizations.
Officials said the administration has met with representatives of the booster clubs, and revisions were made to the policy to address their concerns.
The district came under fire from the community when the administration proposed the policy to regulate booster clubs, support organizations and parent-teacher associations in October.
A major revision included Tuesday night is that the organizations will be under the supervision of the building principal or athletic director, as opposed to the school board.
Board President Jodi Hess said she had concerns that the proposed policy is being rushed for a vote on Feb. 22.
"I'm hoping that we're not looking to approve it at the next meeting, so that we can allow them (members of the organizations) time because they are volunteers and might not be able to get together as a group in the next two weeks," Hess said.
Superintendent David Piperato said the administration had provided multiple opportunities for the clubs to present their concerns over the past five months.
"From an administrative standpoint, this is about as good as the policy is going to be," Piperato said. "I don't see a reason to delay anymore. My recommendation will be that we put this on the agenda."
Jennifer Dodwell, a middle school football parent, said there are many members of the community who are unaware of the proposed policy.
"Quite frankly, I kind of took offense when it was said that this policy has been out there for five months," Dodwell said. "In October and November, we were very busy with the football season. I've never been personally notified or given a copy of the new policy.
She added, "We dedicate so many hours as volunteers, so despite the feeling that there's been enough time, I really do not feel that there has been."
Dodwell said the proposed policy may make it difficult for booster clubs to get new people to participate and volunteer.
The Easton Area School District's booster clubs and PTAs contributed $185,853 to schools and Red Rover teams in the 2020-21 school year, Piperato reported previously.
Also during Tuesday night's meeting, parents spoke for 45 minutes during the public comment portion, making arguments for why the district should immediately end the mask mandate. Piperato said that he will be asking the board on Feb. 22 to approve a revised COVID-19 mitigation plan that will make masks optional.