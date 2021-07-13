EASTON, Pa. - School districts are starting to nail down their safety protocols for the fall. Among them is Easton Area School District, whose board is set to discuss its newest plan Tuesday night.
Initially, the superintendent planned to make masks optional. But a board member tells WFMZ's Priscilla Liguori district officials just got some new guidance within the last day and a half, so that's all still up in the air.
"I'm vaccinated now, so I'm hoping to not have to wear a mask but either way it is what it is," said Olivia Heryla, an incoming freshman in the Easton Area School District. "If I have to wear it, I have to wear it. It's not that big of a deal."
The student athlete will know soon.
Easton's school board is considering a safety plan that would bring kids back to school five days a week. It also calls for social distancing, as much as possible, and follows state guidelines for contact tracing and quarantining.
"You can't move without touching somebody in the schools," said Neely Rose, an Easton parent.
Rose lost her sister to the virus.
While her daughter with asthma stuck to virtual learning last school year, she's open to hearing what the district will consider for the future.
"We can't stop living," said Rose. "If God says it's time, it's time."
The plan leaves room for changes as needed, in case there's an uptick of infections in Northampton County.
Community members are able to log onto Zoom and give their feedback at the virtual meeting starting at 7 p.m.
"They've got to get the kids back at school," said Dave Brodhead, who lives nearby an elementary school and whose kids went to Easton.
"These kids are getting so used to being three days home and then there's trouble."
Heryla, like many students, teachers and parents, is just excited for answers and some type of normal.
"See my friends and just kind of, get back to what it was before," said Heryla.
The link to the meeting is on the district's website.