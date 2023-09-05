EASTON, Pa. – Easton Area School District Superintendent Tracy Piazza reported Tuesday night that the administration is requesting parents to be patient as the district works through start-of-school transportation issues.

"While you are being patient and advocating for your students, we need you to be law-abiding as well," Piazza said. "There are some Facebook posts out there and some rumors out there that we have parents who are blocking our buses with their cars so they can't continue their runs."

In addition, Piazza said there have been rumors of parents boarding buses.

"We need you to know that those (actions) are illegal, and should we find that to be founded and factual, we will be pressing charges," Piazza said.

"We need you to be law-abiding and respectful of our drivers, and know that we take your children getting to and from school very seriously," she continued, "and we need you to be respectful of the job that we're trying to get done."

Piazza said the start-of-school problems are no different than any other year.

"The first couple of weeks with transportation are a challenge as our drivers get to know their new routes and get to know the students on the buses," she said. "The delays you're experiencing are problematic, and we are well aware of that and trying to be transparent and communicating as many of our transportation concerns with you as possible."

"We do know that some of our stops need to be adjusted and that we have drivers doing double runs to get your students home safely," Piazza said. "We do know there have been a couple instances where we needed the support of your families and our local police and district police force to make sure our kids got home safely."

Piazza reminded the public that transportation for school districts is a national crisis and not unique to EASD.

"There is a shortage of bus drivers across the nation, and we are not alone in experiencing those challenges," Piazza added. "But I think that we are doing our best on a daily basis to be honest and transparent about our situation and really relying on our drivers to come in and do the job that they're doing."

While the district transportation department is fully staffed, Piazza said there have been drivers resigning for one reason or another.

"But we also have seven drivers who are in the wings to be hired," Piazza explained. "The challenge is that once they are vetted through the hiring process, it does take a month before they're ready to drive a bus."