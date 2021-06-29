EASTON, Pa. – The Easton Area School District Board of Directors hopes to return to in-person public meetings by July.
Among the locations considered for the meetings were the district education center on Bushkill Drive, Paxinosa Elementary School's auditorium, and the Easton Area High School library.
In an informal vote, the board decided Tuesday during its regular meeting to move the meetings to the Easton Area High School library.
"I think most of us agree that the room we're currently sitting in (at the district education center) is not ideal for the July 13 board meeting," said Superintendent David Piperato.
Piperato added that if the new meeting venue is not be ready by the next board meeting, which is set for July 13, then the board will have to again meet at the education center.
Other business
In other news, the board denied a proposal to add a fully automatic timing system at Easton Area High School's track.
The system, known as a FAT, is a race timing device which is more accurate than a hand timing device. The system would have cost $19,929.20 had the board approved the purchase, according to a bid from Lynx System Developers of Haverhill, Massachusetts.