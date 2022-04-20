EASTON, Pa. – The Easton Area School Board on Tuesday night voted down a proposed policy that would have established oversight of booster clubs, PTAs and other support organizations.
Board members voted 5-4 against passing "Policy 915," which was first introduced for discussion last November.
The policy aimed to place all Easton Area School District support clubs and booster organizations under the supervision of the district, which would have allowed for centralized regulation of fundraising activities and donations.
The policy set forth numerous other requirements, such as written approval from an administrator for purchases of equipment for a sport or other extracurricular activity. It would have also required clubs to have written by-laws, approved budgets, annual audits and a policy on how to disperse funds in case a booster group dissolves.
"It's a solution that starts with a problem because I just don't see the need for those kinds of restrictions on our boosters," board member William Whitman said immediately before the vote.
Whitman was the only board member who commented on the policy Tuesday night, but discussion and debate about it have taken place for months.
Initially, the policy proposed that the school board would be responsible for the supervision of the clubs, but it was later revised to place the groups under the oversight of the building principal or athletic director.
Superintendent David Piperato previously said the proposed policy was a recommendation from the Pennsylvania School Boards Association, and it would provide "the governance necessary to oversee the process of hundreds of thousands of dollars that go through the hands of people here in this district."
Members of the alumni Varsity E Club and parents involved in fundraising, however, objected to the policy.
Some said the requirement to obtain approval for purchases would slow down their efforts, be impractical and present unnecessary challenges that could turn away volunteers.
Rocco Fraccica, a representative of Varsity E, said in February that the club has regulated itself, without any oversight, throughout its 74-year history.
"We have our own tax number. We have our own accountant. We have our own treasurer. We have our own solicitor, and we have our own insurance," Fraccica said at a February board meeting. "And we get audited every year, so I really don't know what this policy can possibly do for us that we're not already doing. It's going to create a lot of paperwork and time we don't have."
The Easton Area School District's booster clubs and PTAs contributed $185,853 to schools and Red Rover teams in the 2020-21 school year, Piperato reported previously.