EAST ALLEN TWP., Pa. - The East Allen Township Planning Commission reviewed a land development plan for a proposed office park complex Thursday night.

The project, called Compass Business Center East, is proposed for the east side of Snowdrift Road at the Colony Drive intersection. It involves the construction of an office park consisting of six office buildings, ranging from 5,306-square feet to 10,574-square feet and containing 30 total units. Each unit consists of 476 square feet of office space. There is roughly about 27,000 square feet of storage space. In addition, they recommended deferring the decision on roadway widening.

Planners reviewed and provided various waiver requests Thursday night. The commission recommended deferring curbing and gutters, sidewalks, roadway widening and street lights on Snowdrift Road.

In other business, the commission reviewed a sketch plan for Knollwood Major Subdivision, located on the north side of Nor-Bath Boulevard between Driftwood Road and Tanglewood Road. The project calls for a residential subdivision consisting of 20 acres in the site's northern portion located in the Conservation Zoning District and about 20 acres in the site's southern portion which is in the Agricultural/Rural Zoning District.

The sketch plan calls for lots ranging from four to six acres in the Conservation district, and one to 1.3 acres in the Agricultural district. Currently the parcel contains a house, barn and pole barn. All will be removed or demolished.

Finally, the planning commission reviewed a land development plan to build a storage building on Snowdrift Road at the northwest corner of the Airport Road, Hanoverville Road and Snowdrift Road intersection. The plan lists the parcel at 3.7 acres, although the township believes it includes the full Snowdrift Road legal right-of-way.

The plan proposes to construct a 2,436-square foot building with five parking spaces and a driveway accessed from an existing driveway located on Snowdrift Road. During the meeting planners reviewed five waivers, recommending deferring street lights on the property's east side.