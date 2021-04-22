EAST ALLEN TWP., Pa. – Plans for a new residential development in East Allen Township could soon be underway along Hanover Street.
The Sunny Slope Crossings proposal calls for 76 residential single-family homes on 130 acres at Dogwood Road and Hanover Street, near Bicentennial Park in Northampton County. Representatives for Jaindl Land Company said the remainder of the land will include open space areas and four detention basins.
On Thursday, the East Allen Township Board of Supervisors unanimously approved, 4-0, the conditional preliminary approval for the project. Absent from the meeting was Chairperson Roger Unangst.
"We're looking forward to getting our final plan application in and hopefully getting a nice residential community in East Allen soon," said Howard Kutzler, land development manager for Jaindl.
The plans have already been reviewed by the township's planning board and received a favorable review, according to officials. As part of the 14 approved waivers for the project — mostly related to lot size, sidewalks and increasing the cul-de-sac on the parcel — the developer has agreed to widen Hanover Street up to Dogwood Road and the southern side of the road. Jaindl will also construct 30-foot-wide curved roadways for the development.
Kutzler said his company plans to submit the application for final conditional approval sometime this summer.