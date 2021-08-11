EAST ALLEN TWP., Pa. - The East Allen Township Board of Supervisors on Wednesday night authorized the township manager and professional staff to update various part of the zoning ordinance, including adding conditions for warehouses.
The vote came after township manager Brent Green led a discussion about updating the zoning ordinance. To gain more control over warehouse development, the township would be looking to add conditions to improve truck queuing during the loading and unloading of cargo at warehouses.
Green said after the meeting that a condition to address truck queuing would help keep trucks off the sides of the township’s roads as they wait to unload cargo.
Township solicitor Joseph Piperato III agreed that the township’s zoning ordinance is lacking in some areas.
East Allen Township, with its access to Airport Road, has become an attractive area for warehouse development in recent years.
Earlier this year, a member of the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission described East Allen as becoming a “warehouse haven.”